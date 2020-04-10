John Amos “John Boy” Wells Jr.
John Amos “John Boy” Wells Jr., 70, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday April 7, 2020 at the River Hills Nursing and Rehab Center in Kerrville, Texas.
John Boy was laid to rest on Good Friday April 10, 2020, at Forest Lawn in Beaumont, Texas.
John Boy was born on Oct. 9, 1949 in Beaumont, Texas to John and Doris “Dot” Wells.
John Boy was raised in Beaumont and moved to Kerrville with his father in 1996. John Boy had a huge heart for service, and was very involved in the Kerrville Special Olympics. He served as a Unified Partner and an active volunteer until 2005, when he was physically unable to participate with the program. John Boy’s two favorite events were bowling and playing golf with the athletes. His involvement with Special Olympics was one of the highlights of his life. J
ohn Boy was a devout Catholic, and an active member of the Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville for 22 years, before moving to the nursing home. John Boy loved Notre Dame and Texas A&M University, often times jokingly telling people he graduated from both. John Boy was adventurous, loving to travel and go places. He enjoyed seeing new things and “people watching” as he cruised in the Caribbean, ate beignets at Café Du Monde in New Orleans, and attended many major sporting events across the country.
John Boy had a tremendous love for his family, and his life centered around them. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Doris “Dot” Wells; nephew, Travis Hardin; and brother in law, Clyde A Hardin III. He is survived by his sister, Theresa Hardin; brother, Danny Wells and wife, Tracy; nieces, Tina Bosch and family; Cheri Harrison and family; Rebecca Dittmar and family; nephew, Bud Hardin and family; and many great nieces, nephews, and friends that he adored.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
