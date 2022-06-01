Jesse Odell
Jesse Odell, 76, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on April 28, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday June 4, 2022, at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville, Texas. Special thanks to Jeff for conducting the services.
He was born in Buda, Texas to Harvey Lee Odell and Virginia Johannessen Odell on July 1, 1945. He married Betty L. Hamrick on December 24, 1964. He had two children, Chance K. Odell and Candice D. Odell.
Jesse graduated from Johnson City High School in Johnson City, Texas. He worked for Royce Faulkner as his right-hand man for over 50 years, and finally retired in 2017. He worked as a heavy equipment operator, supervisor, and Faulkner's Ranch Manager for the last 20+ years, which he enjoyed greatly! He was involved in multiple clubs and youth organizations. Jesse was an avid outdoorsman, loved fishing, hunting, golfing and absolutely loved to BBQ.
Jesse was preceded in death by his loving wife of 30+ years, Mary Rose Farley.
Survivors include children, Chance K. Odell (Mary) of Rayne, Louisiana, and Candice D. Brown (Guy) of Austin, Texas; stepchildren, James A. Farley (Monica) and Kristina Miller (Martin); a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Royce Odell and family and Virgil Odell and family; and an abundance of family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.