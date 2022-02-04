Edwin Harold Satchell
Edwin Harold Satchell, 84, of Kerrville, Texas passed away on January 20, 2022 in Kerrville.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, February 11, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Rev. Frankie Enloe.
He was born in Broken Bow, Nebraska where he resided until he graduated from Guide Rock High School and joined the US Air Force in 1955.
His assignment to Offutt AFB led to him meeting and later marrying Virginia Kay Hare on October 26, 1957. His time in the Air Force took him to many places, including Japan, Thailand, California, where both of his sons were born, and Turkey. After being awarded many medals, Ed retired from the Air Force as TSgt.
In 1979, Edwin and his family settled in Kerrville, Texas where Ed worked as a police sergeant for the Kerrville Police Department. As a police officer, Edwin led the Kerrville Blue Santa program for several years and participated in many other community service projects. After 18 years of hard work and long shifts, Edwin retired from the police department in April 1997.
In retirement, Edwin hobbies included collecting newspapers from anywhere and everywhere, spoiling his grand-children, and spending time with his dog, Peanut. He could often be found with a country western novel or a cup of coffee in his hand. He valued his relationship with his wife and the time they spent together sharing snacks and stories until his very last days.
Edwin was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Ralph Satchell; one sister, Shirley Anderson; half-brother on his mom’s side, Don Fair; and 5 half siblings on his dad’s side.
Edwin was survived by his wife, Virginia Kay Satchell; sons, Mark Satchell and Paul Satchell; grandchildren, Micah Satchell, Hannah Satchell, Meagan Maxson, and Lauren Maxson; great-grandchildren, Aria Medina and Indigo Satchell; 8 of 9 siblings, Jean Harding, Allan Satchell, Jackie Larson, Carolyn Bubak, Gary Satchell, Charlene Modica, Linda Rynearson, and Terry Satchell; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved and respected him very much.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Dr. James Young for his care of Edwin for the past 27 years.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
