Russell L. Abraham
Russell L. Abraham, 94, of Ingram, passed away on Jan. 16, 2021.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at 2 p.m., in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Kerrville.
He was born, April 30, 1926, in Oak Park, Illinois, to parents, Otto and Viola Abraham. Raised entirely in Elmhurst, Illinois, Russell graduated from Elmhurst High School in June 1944.
Later that summer, he entered military service with the Army and served with distinction in the famous 2nd Armored Division during World War II in Europe, including the Battle of the Bulge and subsequent engagements until the war ended in May 1945. Russell then served another year in the 1st Armored Division of the occupation army until being honorably discharged in mid-1946.
Upon returning to the Chicago area, Russell went to work for Chicago Title & Trust Company, for whom he worked his entire career of over 42 years. In December 1954, he married Claudette, and they started a family. During the 1960s, thanks to veteran’s benefits and his company, Russell went back to school and earned a bachelor’s degree in commerce from DePaul University. In 1972, he and the family were transferred to Houston, where he ran the company’s operations and served multiple years as an officer of the Texas Land Title Association.
In 1978, Russell and the family were again transferred to Atlanta, Georgia, where he served in a regional position with the company. After retiring in late 1988, Russell and Claudette relocated to Ingram, Texas in late 1990, where they have been 30-year residents.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Claudette Abraham, as well as son, Kurt Abraham and wife, Kelly, and son, Douglas Abraham, and wife Rita.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.