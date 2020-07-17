Randy Wayne Smith
Randy Wayne Smith, age 69, of Kerrville, passed away peacefully at his home in Kerrville on July 16, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, July 20, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels officiated by Rev. James Wilson. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery in Mountain Home.
He was born in Kerrville, Oct. 7, 1950, to George "GF" and Clarene Smith.
Randy was a special needs individual with a huge heart and a playful sense of humor. As an adult, Randy lived in a group home in Kerrville. He was very loved by his family and the staff of Hill Country MHMD and the Special Opportunity Center. He loved music, radios, and record players. In his later years, he enjoyed picture albums. His family is extremely grateful to past and present staff of the Special Opportunity Center for their loving care of Randy. The beloved staff grew to become members of Randy’s family.
Randy was preceded in death by his father, George Smith and his brother, Ron Smith.
Randy is survived by his mother, Clarene Smith; brother, Richard Smith; and sister, Sheree Love. Also surviving Randy are nephews, Shawn Toth (Becky), James Love (Tabitha); nieces, Amanda Emshoff (Michael), Rebecca Love-Baker (Chris) and Cara Smith; 5 great nephews and 7 great nieces. Randy is also survived by his cousin, “Susie” Pam Likin who was one of his biggest supporters.
The family requests that memorials be given to the Special Opportunity Center in Kerrville.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.