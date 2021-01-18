Bennie Marie (Beach) McKenzie
Bennie Marie (Beach) McKenzie of Ingram, died on Jan. 17, 2021 after a short illness.
There will be no services at this time.
She was 95 years old. Her husband, Jack, predeceased her four years ago in January 2017. They would have celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary this year.
Bennie was born July 13, 1925 in Mesquite, Texas to Ben and Marie Beach. She graduated from Mesquite High School in 1942. She married the love of her life, Jack McKenzie, in June 1944 while he was in the Army Air Corps. They lived on army bases until 1946 when Jack returned to College Station, Texas to finish his degree at Texas A&M University.
After his graduation they moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, then to Ft. Worth, Texas in 1951. Bennie was active in raising their three children and was involved in Garden Club and PTA. In 1966 they moved back to Tulsa and eventually retired to their dream home on Lake Keystone.
Bennie and Jack enjoyed their retirement years, traveling all over the world. They were dedicated RVers starting from small trailers to Airstream motorhomes, going on many caravans and rallies with friends. They also enjoyed cruising, European trips, and taking their kids on many sailing vacations. Bennie was also an avid bridge player for many years. In 2008, Jack and Bennie decided to move to Ingram to be closer to family in their final years.
At the heart of our family is the legacy left by Jack and Bennie, their love story and incredibly strong marriage. As the matriarch of our family, we see how Bennie shaped our lives through her daily devotion to her husband, her family, and her calm and quiet ways of going about her daily tasks, taking pride in her role in the home and knowing how central she was to keeping things running smoothly. She was also a person who could laugh easily, making time for fun and adventure every day.
Whether that meant going for a sail, planning a trip with Jack to Australia or the Caribbean or Alaska, enjoying her beautiful gardens, or beating everyone in a family game, she was always fully present and ready to have a good time. She treasured the simplicity of sitting with family around a table, playing games or eating a delicious meal (usually one she had made), laughing, drinking, and talking.
She lived a full and happy life, and leaves behind many loving family members, including her sister, Jean Thompson; three children, Marshall McKenzie (Carol), Janet Reinwald (Ross) and Randy McKenzie (Karen); six grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. We were incredibly blessed to have her as our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Peterson Hospice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
