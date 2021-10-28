Judith Ann Wright
Judith Ann Wright passed away peacefully on October 27, 2021 at the age of 75 years in Harper, Texas.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church located at 23932 US-290, Harper, Texas 78631. Burial will follow in the Harper City Cemetery.
Judy was born on April 13, 1946 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Judy is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, James Wright; her children Holli Kenton, Sheila Elliott and James Wright II; her grandchildren Jaclyn Untrecht, Kaitlyn Untrecht, Brittney Moore, Brandon Russell, Anastasia Wright, Bradshaw Wright, Randy Wright, Rosslyn Wright, Averi Wright, and Logan Wright; siblings Linda Watts and Greg Crow; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her parents Imogene and Lowell Crow; son Jason Wright; grandson Cameron Untrecht; and siblings Ronald Crow, Peggy Fields, and Stephen Crow.
Judy loved to travel. Not only had she visited all 50 states, but also over 60 countries. Her favorite vacations always included cruises. Some of her memorable visits included Russia, China, Australia, and Alaska, to name a few. One of her treasured memories was meeting with the Pope. What she loved most of all was coming back home to her ranch in the hill country surrounded by flowers, wildlife, and her dog Gidgett.
In her free time, Judy loved country western dancing, dinner with friends, gardening, and intense game nights. Anywhere with the sea and sand made her the happiest. Her grandkids knew her as Mimi. They looked forward to their trips to visit her almost more than she did. She was always kept busy with annual SeaWorld, Schlitterbahn, or river trips.
Judy held many careers. When she met her husband, Judy was a laboratory technician at Texas A&M University. While married, she maintained a career as a research technician and tax preparer. She soon became field director at the March of Dimes and retired after several years. Judy moved on to become involved in the Hill Country Youth Ranch where she was a part of the thrift shop board. She also helped with various projects such as funding for the Harper community park and grants for the Heart of the Hills Heritage.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Hill Country Youth Ranch.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.