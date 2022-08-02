Gerald Joseph “Kirk” Kirkpatrick
Gerald Joseph “Kirk” Kirkpatrick of Leakey, Texas, passed away on Thursday morning, July 28, 2022.
He was born in Augusta, Kansas to Lowell and Clara Kirkpatrick on January 23, 1932. He married Leah Rae Keil on November 17, 1955, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
He graduated from Augusta High School where he lettered in Track & Field. After graduating, he attended Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Before graduating, Kirk enlisted in the United States Navy. He was eventually stationed at the U.S. Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas. It was there that he met his wife, Leah. They had three boys and Kirk worked the rest of his career at the ARADMAC Army depot as an engineering/draftsman in Civil Service.
Kirk was preceded in death by his wife for life, Leah Rae Kirkpatrick.
They are both survived by their sons, Michael Joseph Kirkpatrick, his wife Sandi and their sons Joshua and Kiel, Anthony Joseph Kirkpatrick and his daughters Candace Stapp, Sara Kirkpatrick and Abigail Kirkpatrick, grandchildren Breanna Stapp, Brelynn Stapp and great-grandchild Esme Rose Taft and David Joseph Kirkpatrick, his wife Priscilla and daughter Kayla Kirkpatrick and grandchildren Aiden Garnett and Auryn Garnett.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
