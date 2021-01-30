Mary Lou Martinez Ybarra
Mary Lou Martinez Ybarra, 82 of Kerrville, peacefully passed away on Jan. 27, 2021.
Services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, Feb. 2, 2021 at 1 p.m., officiated by Ben Larsen.
She was born in Hondo, Texas to Victoriano and Malaquias Martinez on May 15, 1938. She married Ramon L Ybarra Sr. on Dec. 9, 1955 and they were married for 49 years.
She started Kindergarten at the age of 10 and was only able to complete school up to the fourth grade to help support her family. She worked at Kerrville State Hospital for 17 years, Leslie Place for 9 years, and did housekeeping and private sitting for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ramon L Ybarra Sr.; son-in-law, Dan N Saffer; grandsons, Sebastian Ray Ybarra, Cpl Alexander C Perez; great-grandson, Orin Daniel Larsen; brothers, Pedro (Lupe) Martinez, Marcelino (Coy) Martinez, Jesse (Chuy) Martinez, Celestino (Janie) Martinez; and sisters, Isidra Contreras and Pilar (Jesse) Lara.
Survivors include her sons, David Ybarra (Lucy Valdez), Ramon L Ybarra Jr. “Yogi” (Gladys) and Daniel (Margarita) Ybarra; daughters, Vicky (Jim) Rodriguez, Diane (Amos) Rosales, Cynthia Saffer and Rosie (Grabiel) Osorio; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to Peterson Hospice.
The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Valerian Chyle, Dr. Rebecca Barrington, Dr. John Nelson, Dr. Douglas Wright, Dr. Mistie Kocurek, Dr. Clint Morris, Peterson Hospice and special thanks to nurses, Dianne Schull, Jessica, Harley, aides, M & M (Melissa, Mindy), Kristie and Julie.
She loved dancing, planting flowers and trees, collecting knickknacks, especially elephants, which were her favorite, visiting with family, her grandchildren and friends. Her door was always open to lend a helping hand. Everyone loved her cooking. She was known for her homemade tortillas, her famous carne guisada, beans, salsa and potato salad. She enjoyed feeding everyone. Because of her tough love, she was strict in disciplining to instill morals, values, respect, loyalty, dedication, work ethic, unconditional love, and most importantly guided us to use good judgement in faith and family. She will be missed immensely by all.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
