Billie Rose Cavitt
Billie Rose Cavitt, 91, passed away on December 16, 2021.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Trinity Baptist Church.
Billie was born on March 12, 1930 to Gib and Rose Ellis in Harlingen, Texas. She graduated from Bloomington High School in 1946 and then studied English with a music minor at Howard Payne and the University of Corpus Christi. Billie received a seminary degree from Southwestern Theological Seminary in Fort Worth.
Anyone who knew Billie, knew that she was incredibly blessed musically and artistically. She was a talented vocalist and piano player, sharing her gift in the church choir, solo performances, and at home with friends and family. You knew her wonderful paintings because she wore them proudly on shirts and denim jackets and displayed them around the house on pieces of furniture. Her garden was always bountiful and beautiful.
Billie regularly attended Trinity Baptist Church in Kerrville, TX for the past 20 active years of her life. She loved her church family and enjoyed putting on programs throughout the year. Not only did she love entertaining at church, Billie also entertained quite a bit at home, hosting ladies lunches and themed Christmas Carol parties.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Cavitt, and three siblings: Genefa Watson, M.G. Ellis, and Dora Majors. Surviving are her children, Tammie Hall (husband, Jack) and Michael McCollum (wife, Debbie), grandchildren Emily Brancheau (husband, Austin), Gibson Hall, and Casey McCollum (wife Pamela), and great-granddaughter Olivia McCollum.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
