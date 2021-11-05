Eleanor Polasek Jesko
Eleanor Polasek Jesko, 86, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on November 4, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville. A rosary will be said at 9 a.m. The Funeral Mass will commence at 10 a.m., with the burial service to follow at Seaside Memorial Cemetery in Corpus Christi, at 3 p.m.
Eleanor was born to Rudolf, Jr., and Mary Jane Polasek, on August 29, 1935, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Eleanor met her husband, Bernard Jesko, while working in accounting at Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was a wonderful and devoted wife, mother and friend. She enjoyed baking, gardening, and cheering on her favorite sports teams. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and was a military Gold Star Mother.
She was predeceased by her husband, Bernard Jesko, son, Lenard Michael Jesko, sister, Irene Kubala, and brothers, Edward Polasek and Jerome Polasek.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Jesko and son-in-law Clay Steadman, of Kerrville, brother, Richard (Wanda) Polasek of St. Hedwig, sisters, Carole Jean Baker of College Station and Nan Bailey of Corpus Christi.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request memorial donations be made to your favorite charity.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
