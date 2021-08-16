Danna Champion
Danna Champion, 61 of Kerrville passed away on July 18, 2021 in Kerrville.
A memorial service will be held at KFUMC on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
She was born in Tyler, Texas to Neil and Betty Davis on Nov. 20, 1959. She married Fred Champion on Jan. 5, 2008 in Clear Lake Texas.
She attended high school at Robert E. Lee in Tyler before attending Baylor University and UT at Austin and received an associate degree from Austin Community College. She worked as a documentation specialist for NASA as well as for L3 for the DOD. She was a volunteer for Peterson Regional Medical Center and vacation Bible school at Kerrville First United Methodist Church (KFUMC).
Danna was preceded in death by her parents Neil and Betty Davis.
Survivors include Fred Champion, Travis Cameron, Amanda Cameron, Laura Cameron, Ian Champion, Hardy Davis, Carter Davis, and Cyrus Cameron.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Peterson Hospice or Peterson Regional Medical Center Auxiliary.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Peterson Hospice, Peterson Regional Medical Center and Volunteers, University Health System (University Transplant Specialists), Hilltop Village Rehab and KFUMC.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
