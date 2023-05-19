John Stanley Pipkin
John Stanley Pipkin, loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, Marine and friend, passed into the light as dawn became day on May 15, 2023.
Funeral Services will be held on May 19, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. Interment will follow at Japonica Cemetery in Hunt, Texas.
Born on May 27, 1941 in Beaumont, Texas to Sara Jane Evans Pipkin and Roger Wilbarger Pipkin II, he was the first born of four boys. A natural leader, he stepped into his life with compassion, contemplation and courage.
Nicknamed “Preacher” by his family housekeeper, Cleo, he was full of curiosity, questioning everything and seeking truth and justice for all. He never lost his desire to understand the world around him. He loved people, was a true friend and genuinely met them where they were. He was a delighted conversationalist, as profound a listener as he was a speaker – a compassionate communicator. Always offering a bright smile and a contagious full belly laugh, he was fully available to the people he met.
John was a man of many interests and talents. As a boy, he loved to read and learn, to hunt and fish with his brother Lynn, to build things with his grandfather and to play war in the drainage ditch with his friends. He also loved playing sports – swimming, baseball, boxing and football. He helped guide his Beaumont High Baseball Team to win the 1959 State Baseball Championship. He always sought to keep fit and strong throughout his life. Even in recent years, he loved to take his beloved dog Maggie on daily 3 mile walks, mostly uphill and even in the Texas heat.
He loved his wife, Linda English Pipkin, of 61 years, who he knew in 1st grade, started dating in 10th grade and married while still in college. The life they created together was colored with love. They traveled through much adversity and loss early and saw their union as a balanced companionship. They supported one another with love, compassion, laughter and respect. He continued to look to her as his lighthouse, even as the clouds of dementia shadowed his path.
He attended the University of Texas, joining Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity and graduated from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas with a Degree in Political Science. Linda and John returned to Austin where he completed a Masters in Political Science from the University of Texas.
Witness to the men leaving and those fortunate to return from World War 2, John believed in Duty to Country and Democracy. Although he was not drafted for the Vietnam War, he volunteered for service in the US Marine Corps as an Officer. This experience shaped the rest of his life. He not only learned to colorfully express himself, he learned the “7 P’s of Success” and he learned that life is precious. “Every Day’s a Holiday, Every Meal’s a Feast”. Upon his return from war, he taught Political Science at Lamar University for a year before taking over his family business. He then moved his family to Houston and he turned his efforts toward creating and craftsmanship. He built a business building homes and communities with love and quality for longevity.
He loved his children, delighting in their individual character and dreams. He expected the highest integrity but saw struggle and challenge as the ultimate test. To beat one’s personal best was the best success. He was excited to know about their adventures and challenges. He was always a part of the various activities as coach, cheerleader and guide.
He loved to sit at the table, break bread with his family and was always grateful for the meal prepared, never criticizing or complaining. He acknowledged the effort and love and he enjoyed every bite, especially if there was chocolate.
John loved God. He was fascinated by the historic story, and he loved the lessons of humility, compassion and grace. He was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church. He followed the ways of Christ in all that he did.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Sara Jane Evans Pipkin and Roger Wilbarger Pipkin II and, his bothers Roger Wilbarger Pipkin III, Lynn Gilbert Pipkin and Stephen Beauregard Pipkin and his brother-in-law, Dale Barnhill Elmore. He is survived by his wife, Linda English Pipkin; his children, Elizabeth Pipkin Pohl, Laura Pipkin Kramer, Catherine Pipkin Pickens and husband Christopher Pickens, and Stanley Pipkin and wife, Martha Kennan Pipkin; his sisters-in-law, Marsha English Elmore, Barbara Bradberry Pipkin, Denise Yencho Pipkin; his grandchildren, Robert Pohl, John Kramer and wife Ariane, Sam Pohl and wife Leanna and John Augustus Pickens; and his great-granddaughter, Eleanor Kramer; nephews and nieces, John “Teak” Elmore and wife George Ann, Meg Elmore, Josh Elmore and wife Alison, Mark Fehl and wife Roxy, Gilbert Pipkin, Ann Pipkin and Mark Pipkin, Roger Pipkin IV, Russell Pipkin and Sara Evans Pipkin Christ.
A special thank you to his caregivers, Carol Brothers, Sue Anne Streit, Angelica Garza, New Century Hospice and “the Pip Crew” for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity or a charity of your choice in remembrance of John.
