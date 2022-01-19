Emma Marjorie Buxton Yarbrough
Emma Marjorie Buxton Yarbrough, of Ingram, passed away on January 18, 2022 in Kerrville.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. The graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Nichols Cemetery in Ingram, with Pastor Donna Magee officiating.
She was born in Hondo, Texas to Earl Buxton, Sr. and Linnie Haught Buxton on February 18, 1932.
She was a graduate of Tivy High School in May of 1950. She married W. C. “Bill” Yarbrough on August 29, 1950, in Kerrville. Bill and Marjorie met at Crider’s and were married for an amazing 64 years before Bill’s passing. During the 38 years that they owned Heart-O-the-Hills Glass Shop, she was the secretary and bookkeeper. Marjorie was a housewife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Anyone that knew Marjorie knew that whether you entered her house as a stranger, friend, or family member, you left as part of her family. She instilled the “you can do it” motto to all and was the best cheerleader one could ask for.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Yarbrough, parents, Earl and Linnie Buxton, siblings, Ada Cada, Earl Buxton Jr., and Carwin “Buck” Buxton.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law Debra and David Galloway, daughter and son-in-law Shelly and James Evatt, grandson and spouse Coy and Deanna Galloway, grandson and spouse Ty and Lacie Galloway, granddaughter Cheyanne Magee, grandsons Austin Magee and Wes Evatt, great-granddaughters Emrys Galloway, Maeve Galloway, Sloane Galloway, Magnolia Galloway, and great-grandsons Liam Galloway and Ashworth Galloway, as well as in-laws and friends that were considered her family.
Family wishes to extend our thanks to Peterson Hospice, Dietert Center Meals on Wheels, Riverhills Rehab and Health Care Center and Kerrville First United Methodist Church of Kerrville.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.