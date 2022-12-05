Doris Sue Beaver
Doris Sue Beaver, 74, of Kerrville, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at home, with her family.
Memorial services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Thunder in the Hills Biker Church.
She was born December 17, 1947 in Kerrville to James and Bertha Morris. She married Stanley Beaver on July 4, 1970 in Kerrville.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Bertha and James Morris; sister, Tyana and Dalene; and brothers, James Jr. and Chuck.
Survivors include husband of 52 years, Stanley Beaver; son, David Mullins and wife, Belinda Mullins; son, Steve Beaver and wife, Susan Beaver; daughter, Sheila Creek and husband, Lynn Creek; grandchildren, Kenneth Mullins, Brian Mullins, Sherry Mullins, Monique Boldin, Delilah Collier, Jonathan Collier, Skylar Davis, Samuel Beaver, Stephanie Beaver, Mathew McDaniel; great-grandchildren, Keondrea, Kaysha, Kendrick, Deon, Jorge, Luis, Stevie, Jaeden, Braeden and Jonathan Jr.; and sisters, Mary Nichols and Jean Price.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Peterson Hospice.
