Linda Ann Davis
Linda Ann Davis took her first breath on March 31, 1941 in San Angelo, Texas and drew her last earthly breath and first breath in heaven on Oct. 19, 2020 in Kerrville with family by her side.
A celebration of life memorial service has been scheduled for 2 o.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28 in the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church. Burial will be at a later date in the Thorndale, Texas City Cemetery where numerous family members have been laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the First United Methodist Church of Kerrville, the Alzheimer Foundation, or the charity of one’s choice.
Ann, as she was known by all her friends and family, spent most of her adult life in Dallas where she enjoyed a long career with Gardere Wynne Sewell law firm prior to its merger with Foley & Lardner LLP in 2018.
Ann relocated to Kerrville in 2019 to be closer to her family in the area. She graduated from Roy Miller High School in Corpus Christi, Texas where she made many life-long friends, but Ann made friends wherever she called home including San Francisco, California and Carrollton, Texas where she lived immediately prior to moving to the Texas Hill Country.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Angus and Alice Davis, and her brother Don Davis. She is survived by her brother Angus Hardie Davis and his wife Jane of Kerrville as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families who lovingly called her by her nickname “Aufu”. Nieces and nephews from Athens, Georgia include Derek (Ana) Davis, Lesli (Judson) Mallard, and Douglas (Heather) Davis. Texas niece and nephew are Ben (Missy) Davis of San Antonio and Jill (Glen) Patton of the Bryan/College Station area.
The family wishes to thank pastors and friends of Kerrville’s First United Methodist Church where she was a member, the staff of River Point of Kerrville Memory Care Unit, and the staff of Peterson Hospice both of whom lovingly cared for her over the last several months.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
