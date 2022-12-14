Dennis Ray Pieper
We are sad to announce the passing of Dennis Ray Pieper, 57, on December 4, 2022. Dennis passed away surrounded by his loved ones.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gerald “Gary” Pieper, his mother, Patricia Oster Knox, and his brother, Stan Knox.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Shari Pieper; children, Katie Pieper, Cody Pieper, Kyle Pieper; brothers,
Steve Knox and wife Annette Wilkins of Richmond, VA, Chris Pieper and wife Shelley Pieper of Kerrville, Frank Pieper and wife Nichole Pieper of Cascade, Montana, Freddy Pieper and wife Jannett Pieper of Kerrville; grandchildren Maddox Wilton, McKenzie Pieper, Hanna Pieper; and several nieces and nephews.
Dennis was born in Kerrville, TX on August 17, 1965. He graduated from Tivy High School in 1985. He married Shari on August 16, 1985. Throughout his life he was an electrician at Thomas Electric and Air Conditioning, a manager at Dealers Electrical Supply, and often was found helping Shari with her jobs at Albertsons and The Golden Antler Boutique. He and Shari also enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels. After retiring, Dennis and Shari enjoyed cruising and gambling at casinos.
Dennis was known by several names, but his favorite one was PaPaw - he loved his grandchildren. He was also “fondly” known by his friends and family as Teddy Bear or Grizzly
Bear (depending on his mood), Butter Boy, Peppa the Pig, and Dink.
Celebration of life for Dennis will be held 1pm, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Union Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the family to help during this time. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.
