Sydney Alexandria Malcolm-Rubio
Sydney Alexandria Malcolm-Rubio, 12, of Kerrville, passed away peacefully at home July 17, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be held at 4:30 p.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Sydney was a very happy and carefree little girl who loved spending her summers at Camp CAMP, swinging in her backyard, playing with her little brother, and listening to her favorite music. She received a wish from Make-A-Wish foundation last summer, and had the time of her life at Walt Disney World, meeting all of her favorite princesses. Sydney was a bright and bubbly little girl, and was loved by many all over the world.
She is survived by her mother, Heather Rubio, father, Daniel Rubio, little brother, Daniel Rubio II, her Mimi, Tami Bottoms, her grandparents, Roberto and Bebette Rubio, great grandparents, uncles, aunts, and many cousins.
Her contagious laugh and bright smile will forever be missed.
Our thanks go to Methodist Hill Country Hospice for their love and care.
Memorial contributions may be made to: CampCAMP.org, Make-A-Wish of Central and South Texas, and Give Kids the World Village in Orlando, Florida.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
