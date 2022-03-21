Aleen Edge Wagner
Aleen Edge Wagner, affectionately known as Nanny, 83, passed away on March 19, 2022.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m, on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Edge Cemetery, Edge Falls Road, Kendalia, Texas.
Aleen was born to the late Clyde and Minnie Edge on April 25, 1938 in Kendalia, Texas. She went to school in Spicewood, Texas, and Marble Falls High School. She attended Southwest Texas State, where she met her "Prince" and earned a Mrs. degree on August 8, 1959.
Aleen was very sociable and would talk your ear off. She always had a smile. She loved quilting, mentoring, bull riding, and the Spurs. But her greatest love were her grandchildren. She never missed a game, track meet or event. She would always have their favorite after school snack and favorite food at Christmas dinner even if it was Taquitos. Aleen and Warren loved dancing the two step and the waltz. I'm sure they are now, Waltzing Across Heaven.
Aleen was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Wagner; brothers, Eldon, Ted, Carroll, Lyle and Allen Edge; and sisters-in-law, Ida and Shirley Edge.
She is survived by son, J.D. Wagner (Duronda); daughter, Maureen Muncie (Jim); sisters-in-law, Andra Beth and Lynn Edge; seven grandkids, Jamie Emery (Shade), Jacob Wagner (Shannda), Mikayla Wagner, Nichole Nelson (Lee), Bunny Muncie, Katy Jo Muncie, and Josh Berg; nine great-grandkids, Huntley, Jinx and Dutch Emery, McKenna and Wyatt Wagner, Cade, Cole and Grace Nelson and Dallas Berg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the charity of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
