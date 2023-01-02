Dovie Charletta Dale Weston
Dovie Charletta Dale Weston passed away December 30, 2022.
She was born to Charlie R. Dale and Dovie Lewis Dale in Cushing, Oklahoma on March 20, 1933.
CR and Dovie Dale both were licensed ministers over 50 years together. They pioneered Wildwood Youth Camp and Wayside Chapel at Bentonville, Arkansas. The Dale’s ministerial influence carried on through their three daughters and their husbands.
Charletta fell in love with Wesley Weston in Spearman, Texas and they were united in marriage on June 22, 1952, on the grounds of the old Wildwood Youth Camp in Bentonville. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary months before Wesley passed away in August 2017 with cancer.
Charletta and Wesley adopted two children: Delena Melody and Teddy Dale, and they moved and ministered in churches all over Arkansas and Texas. Charletta was a top distributor for Tupperware in Jonesboro, Arkansas. They worked at the camp, they were pastors, then they were superintendents for Midwest Bible Institute in Houston, Texas for two years before moving to Kerrville, Texas and pastored Country Community Church for 20 years.
Then after the loss of their son, Teddy in 1995 due to an accident, their ministry changed to working with people in Recovery. They started working with Dr. Gene Seale at Starlite Village Hospital in 1996 and The Lord prepared them to open a little church in Center Point, Texas. They named it Sonlight Chapel in memory of God’s son and their son, Teddy. This church was to help the hurting heart, saving souls, work with people with addictions and who are in recovery, and the doors would be open to everyone. And, in their ministry, it helped a lot of people and saved a lot of lives! The Lord showed the Weston’s He was not finished with them yet. They pastored this little church over 20 years! Charletta was a licensed minister also with Full Gospel Evangelistic Association till her last breath.
She played the piano, organ, accordion and could sing since she was a little girl. Charletta was also an artist, painting oil paintings, she painted baptistries in churches, and black light chalk drawing to music or during the service. She could touch so many in such special ministerial ways. They loved to help people but most of all wanted to reach as many souls for The Lord. Charletta was a perfect pastor’s wife as The Lord called her to be to teach, love, help, listen, sing, preach, and give! True disciples for The Lord! We know now today The Lord has called her to her Heavenly Home to be with her Lord and Savior, husband, son, family and friends. Oh, what a day of rejoicing it is! I know The Lord is telling her, “Well done my child, well done.” She was an amazing woman of God!
Charletta was preceded in death by her mother, Dovie Lewis Dale in 1977; her father, CR Dale in 1985; her sisters, Francis Barron and husband and Jeannie Bollinger and husband; her husband, Wesley Weston on August 17, 2017; and her son, Teddy Dale Weston on October 9, 1995.
She is survived by her daughter, Delena Melody (Weston) Nelson and husband, Elwood Nelson; three grandchildren– granddaughters, Sonia Pape and husband, Zac and Joy Gonzalez and husband, Jose; grandson, Justin Mooney and wife, Heather; six great-grandchildren, Hunter, Carter and Macie Pape and Jaydon, Joshua and Savannah Mooney; and brother-in-law, Eddie Martin and Clayton of Oklahoma. She is also survived by cousins and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Pamela Cantu and staff of Fredericksburg, Texas, Fredericksburg Nursing Home and Rehab, Hill Country Memorial Hospice and staff, and Grimes Funeral Chapels and staff for their years of love and care for both my parents.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to contribute a donation in honor of my mother, Dovie Charletta Weston, please do so to Hill Country Memorial Hospice of Fredericksburg, PO Box 835, Fredericksburg, TX 78624.
A private graveside service for immediate family only is pending.
Thank you for your prayers and consideration for our family during this time.
(Written by Melody Nelson)
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.