Floyd Ray Merryman
Floyd Ray Merryman, 78, of Kerrville, Texas, died on July 25, 2022, in his Hill Country residence.
His viewing will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels on Jefferson Street July 28, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. His funeral service will be held at Sunrise Baptist Church on Broadway July 29, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., burial service directly following.
He was born May 14, 1944, to Benjamin and Hilda Merryman in Franklin, Texas. He married the love of his life and best friend, Sylvia Merryman, on June 2, 1967, in Rosenberg, Texas. They shared a happy marriage together for 55 years.
He was the first in his family to receive a college degree from Sam Houston State University with a B.A. in Business. He served in the United States Army from October 1968 until June 1970, during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged where he returned to his devoted wife. Floyd fathered and raised his daughter, Lenita Merryman, and later helped raise his granddaughter, Madison Thompson. Floyd served as a deacon at Sunrise Baptist Church and before that, served as a youth pastor with his wife at Second Baptist Church in Rosenberg, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, daughter, son-in-law, granddaughter, and grandson-in-law.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
