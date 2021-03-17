Carolina Herrera Villarreal
Our beautiful mother, Carolina Herrera Villarreal, passed away peacefully at her home in Comfort on March 15, 2021.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. and Rosary will follow at 6 p.m., on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 19, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels followed by a graveside service at San Jose Cemetery in Comfort.
Carolina was born Nov. 13, 1937 in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. As a young widow, Carolina migrated to the United States and moved to Comfort with her children in the summer of 1970.
In 1982, she met the love of her life, Felix Villarreal, and they built their life and home in Comfort. They enjoyed dancing, listening to Tejano music and looking after their blended family. Carolina dedicated her life to her family and those she loved. She loved to work with her hands, whether she was cleaning, gardening or baking her favorite lemon cake. She demonstrated acts of kindness through her gift giving. She loved garage sales where she would find treasures to gift to those she encountered.
Carolina was predeceased by mother, Balbina Sarabia; step-father, Jesse Sarabia; and brother, Sergio Martinez.
She is survived by her children: daughter, Malena Varel, husband Dan; son, Arnold Morales, wife Debbie; daughter, Idalia Edmiston, husband Chris; daughter, Patti Heinig, husband Marc; daughter, Lucy Kothmann, husband Brandon; son, Felix Villarreal, wife Stephanie; son, Joel Villarreal, wife Melissa; son, Carlos Villarreal; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Naomi, Lynzee, Jennifer, Morgan, Mason, Reece, Caden, Weston, Victoria, Jocelyn, Kiali, Alana, Marcus, Noah, Noel, Lorenzo, Taylor and Marie.
The family wishes to thank Compassus Hospice Care and caregiver, Ramona Torres, for their unwavering love and dedication to Carolina’s care.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
