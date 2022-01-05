Annie Virginia “Ginger” Keese Discher
Annie Virginia “Ginger” Keese Discher, 104, of Kerrville, went to be with the Lord on December 29, 2021.
A memorial service will be held in Somerville at Oak Lawn Cemetery on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2 p.m.
She was born September 28, 1917 in Lyons, Texas to David Alwyn Keese and Mabel Hope (Davenport) Keese, the second of five children.
She attended high school in Somerville, Texas and Draughons Business College in Houston, Texas.
She married Arno Discher of Shiner, Texas on October 22, 1939 in Somerville, who was the love of her life.
She then was employed by General Electric of Houston. During WWII, she followed her husband to Herrington, Kansas and worked in Civil Service.
After his deployment overseas, she returned to Houston and worked for Moore Products. After Arno’s return from the war, they resided in Houston until 1980 when they retired to Kerrville and were members of the First Methodist Church. They enjoyed traveling and fishing every chance they got.
Annie Virginia is survived by brother, Travis Keese and his wife, Betty of Kerrville; and a number of nieces and nephews and their families.
She was predeceased by her husband in October 1986; her brothers, Jerry Keese of Dallas in 2000, Alwyn Ivan Keese of Houston in 2020; one sister, Nevalie Keese-Gutkowski of Baytown in 1972.
Memorials may be given to the Dietert Center of Kerrville, Peterson Hospice Care or charity of your choice.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at River Point for their consideration to “Ginger” in her final days.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
