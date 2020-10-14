Vivian Pauline Spears
Vivian Pauline Spears, 94, was born on Sept. 28, 1926 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to Harold and Vivian Anderson and passed away on Oct. 12, 2020.
There will be a visitation Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels and graveside services at 10 a.m. Saturday morning at Garden of Memories with Charles Gray officiating.
Her childhood years were spent in Lane and Georgetown, South Carolina. Her family moved to Marietta, Georgia in 1943 where she was employed by Georgia State Employment Agency.
In 1948 she met the love of her life, Ottis Ray Spears, and they were married Dec. 27, 1948. They lived in the Rio Grande Valley for 38 years retiring to Hunt in 1987. She loved being outdoors most, whether it was fishing, gardening, mowing or working on the “place” on her tractor. Her biggest joy in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Barry Spears, three sisters, Nancy Veazey, Gertrude Spears and Miriam Nichols, two brothers, Philip Anderson and Harold Anderson, Jr.
She is survived by daughter, Winnie Henderson and husband, John Allen, five grandchildren, Josh Henderson and wife Jana Cay, Jason Henderson and wife Samantha, Michelle Schuette and husband Jason, Wesley Spears and Eric Duckett and ten great-grandchildren, Tyler, Trent and Laramie Henderson, Kylee, Paige and Payton Schuette, Shae Lee Noland and Evan, Leanne and Max Duckett.
She was a member of the Hunt United Methodist Church. We would like to express our deepest appreciation to the entire staff at River Point of Kerrville and Peterson Palliative and Hospice Care for the wonderful love and care they gave mother.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Peterson Hospice and Home Care.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
