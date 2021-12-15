Eva Armsworthy
With profound sadness I announce the passing of Eva, my loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on December 10, 2021.
A celebration of life get together will be planned later. Please check back for details.
She left peacefully with her family by her side. She was 69 years young.
Born in Denison, Texas to the late Wayne and Mary Armsworthy. She grew up to be a kind and caring woman who spent her career helping others as a social worker.
She was the beloved mother of Amber, proud grandmother of Noah, sister to Waynetta, and special aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her parents Wayne and Mary, her sister Judy, and her grandson Xavier.
Eva loved all animals, but especially dogs, birds, and horses. She spent much of her time with Senorita her beloved horse. Her animals came second only to her grandson. She spent as much time as she could supporting him in his soccer endeavors. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to any of Eva's favorite places: Kerrville Pets Alive, Triple H Equitherapy, Boerne Soccer Club or Greyhound Athletic Booster Club attn Boys soccer team.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
