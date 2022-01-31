Homer Gene Glazener
Homer Gene Glazener, formerly a resident of Houston for over 50 years, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Jan 26, 2022, resting peacefully and surrounded by his family.
He was 82 years old. Gene passed away at Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville, Kerrville being his retirement home for the last several years.
His memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday Feb 5 at Hosanna Lutheran Church in Kerrville. A private interment with military honors will follow. His Pastor, the Reverend David Bass will officiate the services.
Homer Gene was born June 11, 1939, in Pasadena, Texas to Homer and Annie Glazener. Shortly after his birth his family moved to Belton, Texas where he spent his youth before returning to Pasadena and graduating from Pasadena High School in 1957. He later earned several trade certifications in Air Conditioning and Heating. He continued serving the public as an Air Conditioning Specialist, owning his own business, Tradewinds in the 80s.
He was an Air Force veteran, serving in the 1608th Air Base Group supporting Supply and Logistic operations at Charleston AFB just outside of Charleston, South Carolina. There he attained a Secret clearance. On June 12, 1959, at Charleston AFB, Airman Glazener married his girlfriend, Cecilia Scott of Baltimore, Maryland, who preceded him in passing after 42 years of marriage. She was also an Air Force Veteran. Gene married Joan Rollins of Fort Worth, Texas on August 31, 2002, and spent a wonderful 20.5 years together full of love and happiness.
After his military service, Airman Second Class Glazener transferred to civilian work, taking a position with Cameron Iron Works (later renamed to Cooper Industries and Wyman Gordon), in Houston. He remained in their maintenance department for over 42 years, retiring in 2002, after having a long and distinguished career there. He was often recognized for his outstanding contribution and attention to detail to the plant’s understanding of and appreciation for the maintenance program.
He spent several decades rebuilding vintage automobiles to include a 1958 Mercedes 190 SL, 1949 Ford truck, and most recently a 1970 Ford Mustang.
He made time for other leisure activities; firing vintage weapons at his home-made range, fishing and creating original and unique furniture.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Jean of Houston. In addition to his wife and best friend of 20.5 years, Joan, he is survived by two sisters, Nelda Elliot, and Judy Glazener both of Belton, Texas; three sons, Mark Glazener of Waverly, Iowa., Matthew Glazener of Fremont, Ohio, and Michael Glazener of Galt, California., one stepson, Chris Rollins of Austin, Texas; two daughter in-laws Karen and Norbhe both from the Philippines; six grandchildren, Hayden Glazener of Willis, Texas., Spencer, Micah, and Merrick Glazener of Red Lion, PA., and Malkiel and Mathias both in Fremont, OH.
He was loved by all and will be profoundly missed.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
