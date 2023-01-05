Billy Gene Baca
Billy Gene Baca, 82, of Kerrville, passed away on January 1, 2023 at his residence.
He was born in Wharton, Texas to Adolph Herman Baca and Annie (Luksik) Baca on October 27, 1940.
He descended from Czech immigrants who arrived in Galveston in 1860 and settled near Fayetteville. He was an honor student at Wharton High School where he participated in band, tennis and choir, graduating in 1959. After attaining a B.S. from Lamar State University in 1964, he later attended South Texas College of Law while working at G.M.A.C. as a field representative. In 1972, he was licensed to practice law and spent his legal career in Houston, specializing in creditors’ rights in bankruptcy.
Billy was a patriot, a Texan, a lover of history and old westerns, and a collector of Donald Duck (his alter ego) memorabilia. He loved vacationing in Mexico as well as in the U.S. But nothing gave him more pleasure than the company of his dogs, attending high school reunions, and celebrating with family and friends. Famous for his sense of humor and wordplay (often referred to as “Billy-isms”) he livened any gathering and will be sorely missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his cousin Joe Lee Luksik; and his former law partners E.M. Dellinger and Michael T. Donohue.
He is survived by his beloved wife Libbye (Howard) Baca; sister-in-law Caroline (Howard) Elston of Oakland, Tennessee; niece Kathleen Charles, her husband Robert and their daughter Audrey of Agoura Hills, California; nephew Evan Glaser of Phoenix, Arizona; nephew Michael Glaser, his wife Alessandra and their sons Michael Jr. and Owen of Franklin, Tennessee; cousin Miriam Riddle of Mesquite, Texas; former law partner Paul R. Lawrence of Houston, Texas; his good friend Don J. Knabeschuh; as well as many other friends and former colleagues.
Sincere thanks go to Dr. David Scott Stevener, Janette and Jennifer with Embrace Hospice, Sarah Meza, America Villalobos, Lenice Gallardo and Gwen Franklin, his wonderful caregivers.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
