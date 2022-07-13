Luther Ochoa
Luther Ochoa was born on April 6, 1957 in Waco, Texas. He passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on July 5th, 2022 at the age of 65 years old.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
He is survived by his ex-wife, Sylvia Vela of Kerrville, Texas; his daughter, Monica Pilar Ochoa and her daughter, Mila JO’sette Ochoa of Kerrville; his son, Jonathon Thomas Ochoa and his wife, Monica Denise Ochoa, along with their two daughters, Natalee Marie Ochoa and Jade Nadeen Ochoa all of Kerrville; his sisters, Mary Sue Guerra and husband, Alex of Mission, Texas, Bonnie Lopez of Evant, Texas, Betty Cash and husband, Steve of Gonzales, Louisiana; brother, Isaac Ochoa of Bozeman, Montana; and numerous nieces and nephews who all adored their Uncle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Herlinda Cortez Ochoa; and his five brothers, Johnny, Tommy, Alex Jr., Jerry and David.
Luther was a loving devoted father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. His love for the people in his life was recognizable in many ways and his family was his pride and joy and always made sure we knew it by the love he showed to us daily. He was our rock. His presence will be greatly missed by us all.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.