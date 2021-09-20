James E. Schrimsher
James E. Schrimsher was born March 10, 1943, in Beaumont, Texas to Jack and Ruby Schrimsher. He was the eldest child and first grandchild. Therefore, he was the one blamed for wrongdoings even though he may have been outside the county! His sense of humor sustained him throughout all the bumps of life. He loved to make people laugh. He would approach strangers and ask them questions. His goal was to leave people with a smile on their face.
In July of 1960, he married his High School Sweetheart, Paula E. Hall. They enjoyed fifty years of wedded bliss. Paula preceded him in death on September 29, 2010. Bereavement and grief was painful. James attended a Bereavement class where he became Buddies with several classmates. He married Paula Jo, a bereavement buddy, on February 18, 2012.
James worked in the oil refining business. In 1981, he moved to Kerrville, where he owned and operated Kerr County Welding. He also designed and constructed Metal Art. He was well-known within the community until a paralyzing stroke forced him to sell the shop as well as his golf cart business. The new business owner says people still inquire about "The Welder" and his whereabouts.
James was a Fierce Warrior, suffering from several different medical diagnoses, including Parkinson's Disease. Within the last few months, the progression of Parkinson's became quite accelerated, resulting in numerous falls which sent him to the Emergency Room, resulting in hospitalizations and rehabilitation. Saturday, September 18, 2021, James stopped breathing during his sleep and the defibrillator was unable to restart his heart. The medical staff called Paula Jo to alert her to his condition. The doctor held the cellphone to James' ear, allowing his spouse's utterance to be the last words he heard.
James is survived by his spouse, Paula Jo; daughter, Shelly Ahrens; and grandson, John Ahrens, all of Kerrville. His eldest daughter, Patti Edens, preceded him in death.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Riverside Church of Christ or the charity of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.