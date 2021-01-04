Andrea Jean Burkey
Andrea Jean Burkey, 72, of Kerrville, passed away on Dec. 29, 2020 in Kerrville.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at Garden of Memories Cemetery and officiated by Dave Rogers.
She was born in Charleston, South Carolina to Gilbert McCrae and Evelyn Fillyaw McCrae on June 30, 1948. She married Ronald Burkey on May 8, 1967 in Hampton, Virginia.
She was a loving mother, wife and homemaker who loved spending her time gardening and being outdoors.
Andrea was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Burkey and her daughter, Pamela Lopez.
Andrea is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Martinez (Robert), Angela Cranford (Benjamin); her brother, Johnny McCrae; her surviving grandchildren, Kristin Tenery (Sean), Hailey Lopez, Ian Lopez (Kiara), Breeana Lopez, Eric Martinez (Alexandra), Candace Martinez, Benjamin Cranford (Abril), Austin Cranford, Heather Schroeder (Daniel), Kayla Cranford, Travis Cranford (Britny), Victoria Morris (Brandon); and 22 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to New Century Hospice and nurse Velda Waliky, Home Instead and caregivers Kayleigh Fontaine and Theresa Olivarez.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
