Celia Lozano
Celia Lozano, 98, went to be with Jesus on January 16, 2022. She was in her home surrounded by family.
She was born in Sonora, Texas to Ramon and Catarina Bill on May 1, 1923. She married Felipe Lozano in October of 1941.
Celia was “Wela” to many and a friend to all. She retired from the State Hospital after working there as an aid for many years. She spent her retirement and the rest of her days making memories with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She loved to share stories of her life and her beloved husband. She lived at 610 Leland for 55 years. She loved gardening and working in her yard which was a beautiful oasis in the summertime. In the wintertime, she spent many years making quilts for each of her children and grandchildren. She would visit her kids in Michigan quite often and was always ready for a road trip. She suffered great losses but chose to continue living life to its fullest until her last days.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Felipe Lozano; and her sons, Richard and Robert Lozano.
Survivors include children, Felipe Lozano Jr. (Joy) of Center Point, Minerva Ayala of Monroe, Michigan, Argie Espinoza (Louis) of San Antonio, Danny Lozano (Priscilla), Janie Saravia (Ruben), all of Kerrville and Pauline Stahl of Blanco; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, January 21, 2022, from 4-6 p.m and Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Deacon Jimmy Bill. A memorial service will follow.
Funeral mass will be held the following morning Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church. Graveside services will follow at Guadalupe Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Philip Lozano, Dave Ayala, Richard Espinoza, Daniel Lozano, Andrew Lozano, John Stahl and Albert Ayala.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Peterson Hospice and all the family and friends for their prayers, calls and visits.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
