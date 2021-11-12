Jeanne Cade
Jeanne Cade, 91, of Ingram, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Nichols Cemetery at 11 a.m.
Jeanne was born June 5, 1930, in Philadelphia, PA, and was the oldest of 7 siblings.
In 1951, she joined the Navy and was stationed in Corpus Christi, TX, where she meet Bob Cade. The two married in 1952, and would go on to have two children. The family would live for many years in California before moving to Texas in 1972. Jeanne was a talented artist and seamstress, and spent much of her time creating beautiful clothing and quilts for loved ones. She loved taking care of people, and was always happy to have a table full of family and friends to cook for.
Jeanne is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Cade; son, Robert Cade; her sister, Gracie Bartenbach Bratzel; and parents, Charles and Nellie Bartenbach.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her daughter, Jeanne Dailey; her siblings, Helen Lynott, Charlene Sherry, Charles Bartenbach, Richard Bartenbach, and Joe Bartenbach; grandchildren, Diane Hawkins, Ashleigh Dang, Danielle Cade, Jason Cade, and Aaron Cade; along with 8 great-grandchildren who she adored.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
