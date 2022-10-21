Noe Bustamante
Noe Bustamante, 24 years old, of Center Point, passed away on October 16, 2022, in San Marcos, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Burial will follow at Center Point Cemetery.
He was born in Kerrville to Maria Elena Bustamante and Benito Bustamante on November 1, 1997.
Noe went to high school at Center Point High School and graduated in 2016. He attended some college at UTSA and Alamo College and planned to return to school. He was co-owner of Bustamante Landscaping for several years. He enjoyed working out, attending sneaker conventions, and spending time with his family.
Noe Bustamante is survived by his sister, Sandra Bustamante; second sister, Elizabeth Bustamante; youngest sister, Lorena Bustamante; parents, Benito and Maria Elena Bustamante; and the rest of his family in Texas, Mississippi, and Mexico.
Pallbearers will be Samuel Bustamante, Abel Bustamante, Junior Bustamante, Jorge Olvera, Estevan Zuniga and Tye Carnes.
The family of Noe Bustamante wishes to extend our sincerest thanks to all of those who have supported, prayed and helped Noe along the way.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
