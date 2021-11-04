Franklin J. Ferguson
Franklin J. Ferguson left this earthly life and went to be with his Lord and Savior after a hard-fought battle with cancer, on November 3, 2021.
Services for Frank, as he was affectionally known by family and friends, will be on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 10 am at Grimes Funeral Chapels with graveside services to follow at Center Point Cemetery.
Frank was a lifelong resident of Kerrville, TX, having been born and raised in Kerrville, he graduated from Tivy High School in 1957. He then went on to Schreiner Institute, where he studied business administration, and then went to Southwest Texas University where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. Then he joined the United States Air Force in 1962 and was based at Laredo AFB- for pilot training, when he graduated from pilot training in 1963, he then was transferred to Schilling AFB in Kansas- flying B47’s, Pease AFB in New Hampshire, and finally McGuire AFB in New Jersey- flying C130’s.
Frank proudly served our country in the Vietnam War, flying C7A Caribou planes. He flew supplies into our soldiers on the ground. He was in Vietnam, assigned to fly with the 536TAS and based in Vungtau, from December 1966 to December 1967. He earned many accolades during his tour in Vietnam. He earned the DFC (Distinguished Flying Cross), NDSM (National Defense Service Medal), AFLSA (Air Force Longevity Service Award), VSM w/1 BSS (Vietnam Service Medal with One Bronze Service Star), Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with 2 leaf clusters, SAEMR (Air Force small arms expert marksmanship ribbon), RVCM (Republic Vietnam Campaign medal) and last but not least, the Air Medal. After returning to the states, Frank began his lifelong career as a commercial airline pilot. He began his career in Alaska with Red Dodge Aviation until 1973, he then flew for Saturn Airlines until they merged with Trans America Airlines, and flew for them until their closing in 1986, he then flew for Orien Airlines until 1988, where he was then recruited by UPS. He flew DC8’s and B747’s for UPS for 21 years until his retirement in 2009.
Frank logged approximately 25,000 hours of flight time over his career. During his flying time, he flew to places such as China, Japan, Africa, Iran, England, Germany, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan and his favorite, Singapore. The list is quite a bit longer, but these were some of the more memorable to him. He loved flying, as it may show, and he loved the travel. He was blessed to be able to make a life out of the two things he loved most.
Preceding him in death and awaiting Frank at the heavenly gates are his father, David Franklin Ferguson; mother, Nora Johnston Ferguson; his daughter, Tara Ferguson Wilson; his grandson, Jason Hurley; and his wife of 35 years, Rose Marie Ferguson.
Those left to celebrate his life here on earth are his four daughters, Rozanna Murayama, Avian Biedermann, Jerri Skrumeda and husband John and Stephanie Canniff and husband Rodney; also his sister Shirley Shoemake and husband David; brother, Earl Ferguson and wife Susan; as well as his beloved 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, along with multiple nieces and nephews and many, many family and friends.
Frank had asked that we thank all his many many friends and church family for the years of blessings, support, and prayers. His life was better for having had you in it. He also asked that in lieu of flowers, you bless The Sanctuary Church at 2001 Singing Wind Drive, Kerrville, TX 78028 with a donation, in the name of the Lord and his friend, Franklin J. Ferguson.
He leaves us with one last note from the bible:
“We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.” 2 Corinthians 5:8.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
