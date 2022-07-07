Floyd Connon Washburn
Floyd Connon Washburn passed away at home in the presence of his wife Twila.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Rev. Frankie Enloe. Visitation will precede the service, beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will be held at Nichols Cemetery.
Floyd is survived by his wife, Twila Washburn; his daughters, Eva Jane Justice and Robbin Burlew; his brother, Ollie Washburn; sister, Glenda Laws; four grandchildren, Amber Burley, Jay Mumm, Cody Burlew, and Travis Burlew; four step children, Tara Burrer, Perry Penny, Alex Polen, and Brad Moore; five step grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and four step great-grandchildren.
Floyd was an amazing, loving father, husband, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend. He was extremely hard working, helpful to many, a kind soul, and a joy to be with.
He worked at Quality Ready Mix for Howard Eaglebarger as Foreman from the age of 18. Twelve years later, he started his own business, Floyd Washburn Sand and Gravel.
He built many home foundations for Bob Keith in Greenwood Forest, foundations in Saddlewood and other areas across Kerr County. In 1981, he moved to Belton and Cleburne, Texas, later returning to Kerrville. He worked for JAT Construction, until he was 76. He again started a small sand and gravel business, finally retiring, living the remainder of his life in Center Point, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Nell Washburn; previous wife, Marsha Washburn; brothers, Ed Jr., Mack, HL, and Kenneth; and sister, Shirley Jean.
He will be dearly missed by all family, friends, and all those blessed enough to know him. He will never be forgotten, as his memory will be passed down throughout the generations.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
