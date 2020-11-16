Betty Luckenbach Bernhard
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Betty Luckenbach Bernhard, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Nov. 12.
Due to the pandemic, services will be private, for immediate family only, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family appreciates the understanding of all who would have paid their respects.
A long-time resident of Kerrville, she was born to Eugene and Lina Ahrens Luckenbach on Dec. 5, 1929, on the family farm on the Pedernales River and Grape Creek in Gillespie County, one of ten children. Her Luckenbach family is a designated Texas First Family and a pioneer family of Gillespie County. Betty’s great grandfather, Jacob, came to the Republic of Texas in 1845, and was one of the men that erected the Vereins Kirche, the People’s Church, in Fredericksburg.
She graduated from Fredericksburg High School in 1947, after attending the Lower South Grape Creek one-room school on land given by her great-grandfather. The Class of 47 remained as life-long friends, meeting regularly and traveling together with spouses. Betty graduated from Johnson’s Beauty College in San Antonio, and used her skills for family and friends rather than in the workplace.
Betty was married to Milton Johnnie Bernhard on Oct. 15, 1948 in Fredericksburg. Making their home in Kerrville, they were blessed with a daughter, Nancy, and two sons, David and Mark. Betty joined her husband in establishing Milton Bernhard Meat Processing, well known not only for deer processing, sausage, jerky, seasoning, and other products, but also for personalized customer service.
Everyone was welcome in Betty and Milton’s home. Family and friends enjoyed great cooking and happy times, gathering for so many celebrations and traditions. Betty’s cookie jar was always full! Their children and grandchildren benefitted from great love and attention, and support for all sorts of activities. As an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, Betty was frequently baking for church dinners and fellowship events, and worked with children’s activities for many years.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 68 years, her sisters Laura Heimann, Lillian Peese, Annie Brown, Millie Garrett, and Vivian Kneip, and brothers Julius, Eugene Charles, and James Luckenbach. She is survived by daughter Nancy Kalmbach and husband Ron and their children John Kalmbach (wife Lauren, daughters Kallie and Mackenzie) and Jayce Kalmbach (wife Ashley and daughter Riley); son David Bernhard and wife Dusty and their children Karen Harris (husband Brad and kids J.C. (wife Hallie), Michael (wife Kaitlyn), and Gavin Neighbors and Paige Harris), Amanda Bernhard, Brandon Bernhard (wife Shannon and sons Caleb, Cole, and Luke), and Sarah Cox (husband Jason and kids Augustus and Kora); and son Mark Bernhard and wife Lisa and their children Will Bernhard (wife Rebekah and kids Wimberly, Brooks, and Wyatt), Kyle Bernhard (wife Kristyn), and Kate Bernhard; sister Helen Luckenbach Nelson; numerous nieces, nephews, and a multitude of friends.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or Zion Lutheran Children’s Center.
The family wishes to express thanks to the caring staff at Brookdale Guadalupe River Plaza and to Pastor Mike Williams.
