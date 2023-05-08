Craig Andrew Bishop
Craig Andrew Bishop, of Center Point, passed away on May 5, 2023, in Kerrville, following a lengthy battle with cystic fibrosis.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Rev. Frankie Enloe. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12-2 p.m.
He was born in San Antonio to Eric and Carol Bishop on December 18, 1974.
He graduated from Ingram Tom Moore High School in 1993 and completed undergraduate courses at Southwest Texas State before obtaining his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Ashford University in 2011. Most of his career was spent in security or healthcare, most recently as a Psychiatric Nurse Assistant at Kerrville State Hospital. Craig was giving, kindhearted and enjoyed trips to Las Vegas or the Lucky Eagle Casino, playing cards, and 80s action movies.
Craig was preceded in death by his father, Eric Bishop; grandparents, Ralph and Polly Bishop; and grandparents, Tony and Virginia Jackson.
Survivors include his mother, Carol Bishop-Sieverson and spouse Mike Sieverson; stepmother, Janie Bishop; brother, Matt Bishop and spouse Carolyn Bishop; brother, Jeff Bishop and spouse Annie Bishop; niece, Emily Lucille Bishop; nephew, Jackson Eric Bishop; nephew, Brady Eric Bishop; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
