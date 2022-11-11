Doris Jean Kneupper
Doris Jean Kneupper, 89, of Kerrville, passed peacefully on November 3rd. She was surrounded by several family members.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m., prior to the graveside service, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Doris was preceded in death by her loving parents, Alfred and Linda; her brothers, David and Larry; as well as her husband of 57 years, Alois.
She is survived by her loving sister, Betty and husband, Ed; and her three sons and wives, Russ (Glenda), Doug (Diana), and Ken (Melody). She is also survived by four grandchildren, Jennifer, Phillip, Kevin, and Courtney; and two great-grandchildren, Bradley and Brianna. Additionally, she is survived by four nieces and nephews, Debbie, Darla, Daryl, and Mark.
Doris was born in New Braunfels, Texas, on February 24, 1933. She attended and graduated from New Braunfels High School (yes, she was a Unicorn). She married the love of her life, Alois, on April 26, 1953. She worked as a legal secretary during the early years of their marriage. Eventually, they settled down in Pearland, Texas, and stayed there from 1966 through 1992. She went back to work in 1975 at the Pearland Intermediate School as a special education teacher’s aide. She loved this job as she was gifted at teaching. She was also an avid bowler. Doris was a three-time cancer survivor proving that she was an extremely strong and determined woman. In 1992, Doris and Alois moved to Kerrville where they chose to live in their retirement years.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
