George Vann Callcott
George Vann Callcott passed away on March 2, 20201 at Hill Country Memorial Hospital in Fredericksburg, at the age of 80.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Born on Aug. 2, 1940 in Kerrville, Texas he was the oldest child of Estelle Vann Callcott and George H. Callcott.
Known as Vann to his friends and family, he graduated from Tivy High School where he loved football and track. He went on to Texas A&M University where his love for sports solidified playing baseball and serving as a trainer for the Aggie football team. After earning a chemical engineering degree in 1963, he married Diana Dismukes on Feb. 8, 1964. They were married for 56 years until her death in January 2020.
Vann joined the Navy after graduation beginning a colorful and illustrious naval career. He served as a Navy pilot in the Navy’s only electronic warfare squadron during the Vietnam War flying 8 different aircrafts while based on 8 different aircraft carriers including the USS Midway. Following his war deployment, he worked for the Naval Intelligence Agency serving in several capacities including as commander of the entire satellite photography operation of the USSR during the cold war which involved the identification of nuclear and traditional bombing targets in Russia.
After obtaining the rank of Captain, he retired from the Navy in 1995 after serving 33 years. Although he retired, he continued to serve in the Naval Reserves for many years. After his Navy retirement, he and Diana moved to Arlington, Texas where he embarked on a private sector career as a computer system analyst for Bell Helicopter, LTV Aeronautics and Exxon Mobile.
Upon their retirement, Vann and Diana moved back to one of her family ranches in Rocksprings, Texas where he and Diana poured their energy into the remodeling of her childhood home. Vann enjoyed assisting his son Will with the operation of both family ranches including the ranches’ Angus operations, raising both registered and commercial Angus cattle, as well as the wildlife and hunting operations. His passion for feeding the livestock and wildlife continued to grow throughout his retirement years. In addition to his love for the ranches, he was an avid sports fan, loyally following Texas A&M Football, the Texas Rangers baseball team and NFL and college football. He was thrilled to attend and see the Rangers play in two world series.
He was preceded in death by his parents Estelle Vann Callcott and George Callcott. He is survived by his daughter Cindy Callcott Stager of Dallas, his son William Walker Callcott and his daughter-in-law Tammy Callcott of Kerrville, his grandchildren Lexi Callcott, Hayden Stager, Trey Stager and Sophie Stager along with his sister Gail Callcott Brown of Tilden, his sister Anne Callcott Townsend of Houston and his brother Hardy Callcott.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks and gratitude to Dr. Mark Drazner, nurse practitioner Kathleen Toto and the entire UT Southwestern Medical Center Heart Failure team for the past 17 years of dedication and care of Vann’s heart issues.
Donations in memory of Vann may directed to UT Southwestern Medical Center, P. O. Box 910888, Dallas, TX 75391-0888 or online at www.utsouthwestern.edu/donatenow to support Cardiac Research at UT Southwestern. Please make checks payable to UT Southwestern Medical Center.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
