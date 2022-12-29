Kay Reichenau
Kay Reichenau, 71, of Kerrville, passed away on December 28, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas.
She was born in Crosbyton, Texas on April 10, 1951. Kay grew up in West Texas but eventually relocated to Kerrville with her parents Don and Polly McClure, and knew she wanted to call the Hill Country home. In 1978, she returned to Kerrville permanently and married her sweetheart, Larry Reichenau, on March 17, 1979, on Tierra Linda Ranch in Kerrville.
She went to Tivy High School in Kerrville and graduated in 1969. She went to Howard Payne University initially and then transferred for a time to Angelo State University. While she held various jobs early on in Kerrville, including working a cashier position at M System,
Kay was known for her time at St. Peter’s Episcopal School. She started there in 1985- hired just to sit and read a book and answer phones. She joked she never got to read that book. For 32 years, Kay worked at St. Peter’s ending as the Assistant Director of the school in 2017. It was her calling to share her heart with so many children of Kerrville and have a hand in raising them. Many children still recall their time with Mrs. Kay, and many parents share the love, advice, and joy that she bestowed upon all that attended St. Peter’s School.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Polly McClure; her brother, Bill Bennett; her daughter, Mandy; and grandson, Rebel.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Reichenau; daughter, Misty Kothe and husband Dustin; step-daughter, Dana Reichenau and husband Earl; step-son, Larry Reichenau, II and wife Robin. Kay’s grandchildren were the light of her life and kept her joyfully busy. They include Dackota McCain; Weslyn and Kaileigh Kirkpatrick; Harper and Macy Kothe; Brandon and Jordon Reichenau; and Clayton Reichenau.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 1, 2023, 4-6 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, with Robert Lockaby officiating. Burial will follow immediately at Garden of Memories in Kerrville.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the amazing nurses in the CVICU at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio who cared for Kay the last two weeks. And to all of her amazing friends and family who have cared so closely for those who loved her during this time, we extend our eternal gratefulness.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
