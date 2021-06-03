Annie Josephine Rieger
Annie Josephine Rieger, of Harper, passed from this life on June 2, 2021 at the age of 85.
Visitation will be Friday, June 4, 2021, 5-7 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral Services, Saturday, June 5, 2021, 2 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels, with burial following at Harper Community Cemetery.
Josephine was born June 29, 1935. She married Dallas Rieger on Aug. 7, 1951. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Harper. She devoted her life to her family and the many friends she met along the way. Through the years, she was active in serving her local community and she loved playing the piano and organ. Her faith and love of God shined through in her daily life. Her greatest desire was for her family to love God and be faithful servants. This desire also extended to friends and children in the community.
Josie was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas; her parents, Olin and Reseda Walker; father and mother-in-Law, James Butler (J.B.) and Ethel Rieger; son, Neal Rieger; granddaughter, Amber Rieger; sisters, Bonnie Rahe, Oleane Barrett; and brother, Dr. James Walker.
She is survived by her daughter, Gina Doskocil (Mark); son, J.B. Rieger (Debbie); daughter-in-law, Kathy Rieger; brother, Howard Walker (Mary); as well as grandchildren, Brett Doskocil (Adriana), Ryan Doskocil, Valerie Baughn (Deven), Jamie Rieger (Jennifer), Misty Stracke (Drew), Brandon Rieger, Aaron Rieger, and Tara Rieger; and 6 great-grandchildren, Mia Doskocil, Jade Doskocil, Abigail, Nolan, and Emma Baughn, and Brandon Rieger, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Brett Doskocil, Ryan Doskocil, Deven Baughn, Jamie Rieger, Brandon Rieger, and Brandon Rieger, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Josephine are invited to make a donation in her name to Peterson Hospice of Kerrville or Harper Community Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at River Hills Health and Rehab and Peterson Palliative Care as well as Peterson Hospice for their kindhearted and compassionate care of our precious mother.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
