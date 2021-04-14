John Donovan "JD" Heard
John Donovan "JD" Heard, 82 years old, passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on March 27, 2021 at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Sunrise Baptist Church with Pastor Shon Wagner officiating.
He was born in Port Arthur, Texas to Barney Thompson and Kathleen (Tinsley) Heard on Jan. 28, 1939. He was married to Brenda Jean Bashlor Kelehar on Nov. 15, 1980 in Waller, Texas.
JD graduated from Port Neches-Groves High School of Port Neches, Texas in 1957. He attended Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1961.
JD worked in sales in various areas and retired in 1999. He was a pilot and loved flying, especially his 1946 Piper J-3 Cub, that he named Yellow Bird. He also has a combined 36 years of volunteering with Harris County Emergency Corp as a first responder and with Cypress Creek EMT as a driver. Before moving to Kerrville in 2015, JD and Jean enjoyed 16 years of traveling the United States and Canada.
JD was preceded in death by his parents, Barney Thompson and Kathleen Heard of Dry Creek, Louisiana; and his sister, Jenny Heard of Port Arthur, Texas.
JD is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jean Heard of Kerrville, Texas; son, James Heard of Round Rock, Texas; son, Michael Heard and wife, Angie Heard of Round Rock, Texas; daughter, Pamela Kelehar of Texarkana, Arkansas; daughter, Michelle Meyer and husband, Chris Meyer of Tulsa, Oklahoma; daughter, Valeree Davis of Cypress, Texas; and four grandchildren, Hannah Rogers, Savannah Meyer, Caroline Heard and Luke Davis.
Memorials may be given to Peterson Hospice of Kerrville, Texas.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Peterson Hospice; especially to Allison Elro, RN for her dedication and loving care for JD.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
