Samuel Jerome Peterson
Samuel Jerome Peterson died on July 11, 2023, after a long and tumultuous battle with cystic fibrosis. Samuel was just 30 years old.
Samuel was born on January 29, 1993, to Mark Andrew Peterson and Margaret Louise Peterson in Fort Worth, Texas.
He had a wonderful love for life, movies, popular, culture, comic books, video games, Harry Potter and science fiction.
He loved to read, and watch wrestling, he also had a vivacious appetite for food. At the time of his passing, he was studying to receive a Bachelor of Arts in English literature.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Samuel is survived by his brother, Eric Carter and his fiancee Robyn A. Hays of Boerne, Texas.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
