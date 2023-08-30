Edra Ranson Bowdle
Edra Ranson Bowdle was known in Kerrville as the giver of the best hugs! On August 27, 2023 she began giving her hugs in heaven. She was 96.
She was born at home in Lipscomb County, Texas, on April 7, 1927 at 7 p.m., the seventh grandchild in her father’s family and the seventeenth grandchild in her mother’s family. She was the daughter of Robert Bruce Ranson, Jr. and Iva Lola Hill.
She attended school at Prairie View and Lipscomb, Texas, graduated from Higgins High School, Lipscomb County, Texas, as valedictorian, and graduated from Chillicothe Business School, Chillicothe, Missouri. She worked for the Atchison Topeka and Santa Fe Railway Co. in Topeka, Kansas before returning to Lipscomb to work in the Lipscomb County Clerk’s Office.
She met her husband, Lowell Bowdle, while working at the Clerk’s Office (he went to the clerk’s office to investigate the sound of a typewriter being used in a manner he had not heard before – Edra typed 114 words a minute on a manual typewriter). They were married a year later and made their home in Booker, Texas.
Edra was Lowell’s invaluable assistant for 36 years as he managed the Lipscomb County Abstract Company, was the Booker ISD tax assessor/collector, and a deputy sheriff for Lipscomb County.
Edra was pianist and organist for the Booker United Methodist Church more than 20 years and taught piano lessons for 8 years. She began her piano career as the pianist at the local church in Lipscomb, played for her first wedding and first funeral at the age of 13.
She belonged to the Booker Booster Club, helped organize the Forget-Me-Not Garden Club, serving as president several times, and was a national accredited flower show judge with a Master rating. She served on the Booker Park and Cemetery board, belonged to the Lipscomb County Historical Society and co-edited Booker’s 50th anniversary historical book. In her spare time, she painted china, including a complete service of china for her daughter.
Edra and Lowell retired in 1982 and moved to Kerrville, where they joined First United Methodist Church. She was pianist for their evening service for 10 years and pianist and secretary for the 21st Century Sunday School Class for over 30 years - her nickname in the class was Madam Carmelita Esmerelda Strikeapitch! They were active in the Kerrville Trailblazers, German Club, AARP, Red Cross Bloodmobile, several bridge clubs and Elks Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother, Arden Ranson and wife Lila, and her special friend, Bill Weber.
Survivors include her daughter, Myra Bowdle Estep and husband Kenneth of Ingram, and grandson Parker Bowdle Krantz and wife Jennifer and their sons, Cris and Zak, of Granbury, Texas. Edra always told Parker he was her favorite grandson, and he always replied, “But Gigi, I’m your only grandson.”
She is also survived by her nieces Glenda Ranson Moore and husband Tom of Canyon, Texas and Teresa Ranson Adams and husband Paul of Utah, and nieces and nephew-in-law, Cecelia Bowdle Gaither and husband Jim of San Marcos, Texas, Gail Bowdle Walls of Kyle, Texas, Renee Bowdle Lee and husband Mike of Lubbock, Texas, Patricia Hummer Ringle and husband Sam, of Parsons, Kansas and Dean Hummer and wife Laura of Parsons, Kansas, her extended family and many, many friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at First Christian Church, with Rev. Josh DeSteiguer officiating. Following the service there will be a reception with refreshments and time for visiting at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials in Edra’s honor to Jan Bowdle Memorial Scholarship, c/o FirstBank Southwest, P.O. Box 168, Booker, Texas 79005 or Hill Country Youth Ranch, PO Box 67, Ingram, Texas, 78025.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
