Kenneth “Troy” Graves
Kenneth “Troy” Graves, age 57, of Kerrville, left this world suddenly on April 24th, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at Faith Christian Church, 1205 Sidney Baker South on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 11 a.m.. Reception to follow.
He was born in Pasadena, Texas to Kenneth Earl Graves and Maxine Wood.
Troy was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Earl Graves and step-father, Harold Taft Wood.
He is survived by his loving spouse, Dawn Lee Graves; mother, Maxine Wood and her sister, Aunt Pam Railsback; step-mother, Amanda Graves; brother, Louis Edward and Angela Graves; brother, Clay and Deanna Graves; Aunt Betty and Jimmy Whelan; Aunt Barbara and Carlos Roberts; brother-in-law, Mark Casey; sister-in-law, Melinda Brooks; and numerous nieces, nephews and lots of friends.
Troy was a wonderful husband, brother, nephew and friend. A loud talker and fierce story-teller. He loved guns, guitars and good times. Pretty much in that order.
If Troy wasn’t riding his motorcycle, hunting in West Texas, playing music with his friends and family or tiptoeing to his beloved man cave, then he was probably fixing something that you tried to build without him.
Troy was just that, a builder in every sense of the word. However, his day job was a pale comparison to what he truly built - a life full of people that loved him.
If you knew Troy, you know that he lived by his own set of rules. When Troy was growing up he would drive his younger brother Louis to school. Tired of waiting one morning, Troy left his brother. Grandma Graves was so mad at Troy she told his Aunt Barbara. When he got home Aunt Barbara was waiting and Troy realized he was in trouble. Aunt Barbara told him, “you know what you need to do” and he said, “yeah, I have to apologize to Grandma!”
We will miss your laugh, your larger-than-life personality and the pure joy of being around you.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
