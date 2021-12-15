Betty Lou Schneider
Betty Lou Schneider, 87 years old of Ingram, passed away on December 13, 2021 at New Haven Rest Home.
A Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, 728 Jefferson, Kerrville TX 78028. Her Funeral Mass will be the following day Monday, December 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 909 Main St., Kerrville TX 78028.
She was born in Madrid, Iowa to Leonard Earl and Elizabeth Smothers. She married her husband Rodney on June 17, 1952. In their nearly 70 years of marriage, they accomplished many things, but their pride was found in the raising of their six children and all of the grandkids, great-grandkids, and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by Rodney C. Schneider Jr., her oldest son.
Her survivors include her husband Rodney Schneider, Gail Schneider, spouse of Rodney Jr., Marta (daughter) and Danny Lewis, Rhys (son) and Mary Schneider, Brian (son) and Chrissy Schneider, Joe (son) and Monica Schneider, and Steve (son) and Laura Schneider. She was very proud of her 15 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild, with one more on the way. God said, “go forth and multiply.”
Burial and interment will be held in Grand Lake, Colorado at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like any donations sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of the staff at New Haven Memory Care facility, the Hospice services, Peterson Regional Hospital, and Grimes Funeral Chapels for their help and support.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.