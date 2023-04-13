Thomas Edward Hauser
Thomas Edward Hauser was called by the heavenly Father on April 6, 2023. He passed away peacefully at his home in Kerrville, Texas.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Rev. Frankie Enloe.
‘Tom’, as many knew him, was born April 19, 1956 in Frankfort, Indiana to Joseph and Mary (Flood) Hauser. He was the oldest of seven children and a graduate of Rochelle Township High School in Rochelle, Illinois-Class of ’74.
In his early years, Tom worked in the plant for Del Monte Corporation, Country School Chicken and Eagle Discount Supermarket. In the late 1970s, he made his way down to Texas in the Dallas area where he did mechanic work and small engine repair. In the early 1990s, he finally made his way to Kerrville where he worked for Ferris Rental and D A Small Engine Repair before finding his place with the Fritz family at their Mini Marts; for close to nine years he worked at every location at one time or another. He went where he was needed and did what needed to be done.
While in Kerrville, he met the love of his life, Janiet Reither. They married in 2012 and lived happily together until her passing in 2019. Tom’s family and friends would describe him as a loving and caring man. He was a friend to everyone and an avid storyteller. He loved reading, bowling, and dining at the Cowboy Steak House. He is now resting peacefully, enjoying a little downtime for all the work he did over the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jimmy; and his wife, Janiet.
He is survived by his sisters, Marie Bowman of San Antonio, Cathy Scozzari (and Mark) of Mountain Home, Texas, Theresa Byfield of San Marcos, Texas; brothers, Dave Hauser (and Susan) of Kerrville, Texas and Pat Hauser (and Julie) of Springfield, Illinois; his step-son, Richard Reither; sister-in-law, Tyla Caldwell; granddaughters, Elizabeth and Rayna; and several nieces and nephews, all of whom brought him great joy and happiness.
“Friendship is the source of the greatest pleasures, and without friends even the most agreeable pursuits become tedious.”
---St. Thomas
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.