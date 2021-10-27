Mary Elizabeth (Lib) Holdsworth Guilanshah
Mary Elizabeth (Lib) Holdsworth Guilanshah, age 81, went to be with the Lord on October 21, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 o’clock in the morning on Saturday, the 20th of November at St. Boniface Episcopal Church in Comfort.
Originally from Kerrville, she was on born February 4, 1940 and attended Tivy High School. She graduated with an English degree from The University of Texas at Austin and earned her master’s degree in education from the University of Houston. Elizabeth was a caring mother, devoted wife, precious daughter, dear sister and loyal friend.
Elizabeth was long admired for putting others’ needs before her own and her ability to make anyone feel at ease. It’s worth mentioning that she was quite rambunctious as a child. Her tomboyish enthusiasm and quick, adventurous mind led her to love the outdoors. In time, this connection cultivated her conservationist nature and strong sense of environmental stewardship. Those who knew the talented huntress and angler will share how she grew into an avid bibliophile and scholar.
Elizabeth enjoyed sharing her love of learning as an English teacher. After several years she dedicated herself once again to be a student of literature and of life. Elizabeth was incredibly knowledgeable and could talk for hours about her love of the land and the wildlife that inhabited it. It’s no surprise she became so engaged with the Boy Scouts of America as a young parent. Aside from her literary pursuits, she also channeled her curiosity and became a passionate genealogist. A proud third generation Texan, she never ceased chronicling historical records of her family’s lineage as a Daughter of the Republic of Texas. And when she wasn’t putting pen to paper, there were always stories to be told. If you were lucky enough to be in her presence, Elizabeth knew how to bring her ancestors back to life one way or another.
To say that the Hill Country held a special place in Elizabeth’s heart would be an understatement. She treasured her time with family at the ranch and visiting with lifelong friends. When she didn’t have a book in hand, Elizabeth spent many weekends volunteering at the Comfort Public Library.
Elizabeth was widely known for her quiet strength and humble spirit who cherished those closest to her. She faced her final years with resolve and grace, and always will be remembered for her kind and compassionate heart.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Manouchehr Guilanshah, parents Kirk Holdworth and Bessie Holdsworth; her brother Tom Holdsworth, and cousins Lee Biehler and Ammie Rose Garrett Salter.
Her loving memory is survived by her son Darius Kirk Guilanshah, daughter-in-law Lorena Rey Guilanshah and grandson Thomas Kirk Guilanshah; as well as cousins Charles Butt, Eleanor Butt Crook, James Garrett, Jane Jersig Holdsworth and Burt Holdsworth, Donna Johnson Wilson and Kirk Wilson, and Rosemary Wilson Gunn.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Ms. Rosella Espinoza and the nursing staff at Meridian Care in San Antonio.
Memorial donations may be made to the Comfort Public Library in Elizabeth’s honor.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.