Thelma Ann Howser Rollins
Thelma Ann Howser Rollins passed away at her ranch in Center Point on August 7, 2023.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Bill Rollins and her parents Ralph and Lorene Howser.
She is survived by her two sons Chris and Mike Rollins, daughters in law, Lisa and Donna Rollins; grandchildren Kirstie Rollins; Kara Rollins Weaver and her husband Jacob Weaver; Christopher, Hunter and Hayden Rollins, and great granddaughter Annie Weaver; her brother Harmon Howser, sister-in-law, Joy Howser, Kimberly Sczech, Biggs Howser; Ken Anderson her Cousin and many other family and friends.
Thelma was born on July 8, 1941 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She played the flute in the Tulsa High School Band. She had an artistic streak like her dad Ralph Howser. Thelma enjoyed camping and traveling to the Hill Country, Big Bend, and the Texas Coast with her family. She especially loved flying with Bill in their airplane!
Thelma spent time running their grocery stores alongside Bill. She also earned her cosmetology license and worked for 15 years as a cosmetologist. Following that, she worked as a travel agent for several years. Later in life, Thelma worked as a Day School Teaching Assistant at University Methodist Church. She revived her love for music by playing the flute in the church orchestra.
Thelma lived these past 10 years with Chris and family in San Antonio. Thelma enjoyed being in the Hill Country and spent her last six months with her son, Mike, at her ranch. Thelma unexpectedly passed away at the place she loved most at her ranch in Center Point.
A memorial service for Thelma will be Friday, September 1, 2023, 10:30 a.m., at University Methodist Church, 5084 DeZavala Road, San Antonio, Texas, 78249.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Achievers Center for Education
Care of: University Methodist Church
5084 DeZavala
San Antonio, Texas 78249
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
