Edwina Henke Cowden
Edwina Henke Cowden passed away peacefully with her family by her side on October 24, 2022.
Visitation was held from 4-6 p.m, Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Memorial services were at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 27, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church, officiated by Rev. Dr. Jack Haberer. Private burial was held at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Edwina was born near Fort Smith, Arkansas in 1933 to Ruby and Odus Meadors. As an only child, she was adored by her grandparents, uncles and aunts who all lived in the area.
Edwina attended Alma, Arkansas high school and was Senior Class Secretary as well as a cheerleader. Soon after high school graduation, her mother passed away and Edwina was moved by her father to Kerrville, Texas to live with her Aunts Faye Meadors and Mary Snyder, both Army nurses and officers in WWII. She attended Schreiner College and Incarnate Word. On the day of her arrival in Kerrville, she was introduced to Walter Real “W.R.” Henke. She married W.R. in 1954 and they built a home on the Ed C. and Emma Henke family ranch on Fredericksburg Road.
Edwina, having grown up in an agricultural family, took to ranch life. But she was a naturally gifted homemaker, hostess, and enjoyed making friends in the community. She was always the first to jump in to cook meals for everyone working on the ranch, help organize many family gatherings and for all events at Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville. She loved the friends she made with the families on Fredericksburg Road and took turns hosting the “42 Bunch” for dinners.
Edwina worked as a Census Taker for the US Government during the 1960s and 70s. This took her all around the state of Texas and adjacent states. After the death of W.R. in 1976, she married William H. “Tuffy” Cowden. They enjoyed attending to his ranches on the Divide and Pearsall, traveling in their RV across the country, and having their grandchildren visit. Edwina joined First Presbyterian Church in Kerrville and was an active member of the Women of the Church. Edwina loved children and worked at First Baptist Church Kindergarten for some time. She also worked in the cafeterias of Starkey and Tivy Elementary Schools in various roles.
A treasured time in her life were her over twenty years working for the H.E. Butt Foundation as a Hostess at Laity Lodge, retiring in 2019. Many Laity retreat attendees would ask in advance if Edwina was going to be working their retreat. Edwina deeply loved the mission, the people, and the work of the Foundation.
Edwina is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth “Liz” Henke Yant and husband Billy Yant, Mary Catherine “M.C.” Henke-Waggoner and husband Wade “Scube” Waggoner; grandchildren, Courtney Cowden Mitchell, Cody Cowden, Will Cowden, Parker Cowden, Michelle Yant Odell and husband Tommy Odell; great-grandchildren, Michael Odell (Amber), Tim Odell (Shelby) and Haley Odell.
Memorials may be made to H.E. Butt Foundation Laity Lodge or Laity Lodge Family Camp Scholarships https://hebfdn.org/give.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
